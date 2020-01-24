Global  

Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores

Macy's said Tuesday that it will close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one fifth of the department store chain's total locations.
Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000...
Macy’s Plans Another Round of Closings and Job Cuts

The department store chain said that it would close at least 125 stores over the next three years and...
