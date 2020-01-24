Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores Macy's said Tuesday that it will close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one fifth of the department store chain's total locations.

