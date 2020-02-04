Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:13s - Published

University apologizes for Black History Month display

Officials at Michigan State University have issued an apology after a Black History Month gift shop display caused an outcry.

The tribute was in a store at MSU's Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

It featured dolls of prominent historical African American leaders hanging from a wooden display tree by tags some say resembled nooses.

MSU student Krystal Davis-Dunn called the display "a painful reminder" of historic injustice.

She also told WILX, "The lack of culture and humility is very evident on campus that things like this continue to happen".

The display was taken down Jan.

31 and MSU Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant has acknowledged that it was insensitive.

She adds that "MSU remains committed to creating a culture that is inclusive and safe for all faculty, staff, students and visitors".

Last October, Iyanna Cobbs, a Black student at MSU, discovered a toilet paper noose hanging from her Bryan Hall dorm room door.

School officials say those responsible claimed it was a prank and "not intended to resemble a noose"