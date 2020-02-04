Money in Utica’s Proposed Budget going to Public Safety

Reviewing the issue anytime soon.

Utica's seventy two point five million dollar proposed city budget comes with a property tax increase of one point nine percent.

And as newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us....it includes improvements to services...like the fire department.

Utica mayor robert palmieri is proposing a property tax increase of one point nine percent.

The increase is to be used on the city's infrastructure, flooding issues, and public safety.

Utica's police chief mark williams did tell us by phone today he's looking to hire a civilian to write and manage grants so it will free up a police officer.

We did catch up with utica fire department chief scott ingersoll who explained where the money in his budget will be used.

Sot: chief scott ingersoll, utica fire department we're able to expand some services, and continue on with some equipment replacement, and do some updates on our fire stations that are needed.

The pe fire houses is designed to make the buildings more energy efficient, save money over time.

Sot: chief scott ingersoll, utica fire department our newest fire station was built in 1975, so we have a building from 1906, 2 from 1915, so they require updates from time to time, and we're going to continue trying to work on those stations and get them up-to-date.

The fire department ran over 14 thousand calls last year, so there is equipment that needs to be replaced, but the chief tells me he has found ways to save money.

Sot: chief scott ingersoll, utica fire department we buy ambulances that are really sturdy.

They're well built.

We're able to take that box.

The patient compartment off the chassis, and buy a new chassis for that.

Re- chassis them at a substantial cost savings, so that's what we've been doing with our fleet of ambulances, and this is just continuing replacement.

The budget still needs to be approved by the board of estimate and apportionment, and then