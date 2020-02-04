Global  

Iowa Caucus Results

The iowa caucus results are in after almost 24 hours from when they started.

Not a single vote had been reported and organizers offered no clear timeline until about noon today.

Breaking news take a look hereá new at four new on first at four á we're getting a look at how people in our area caucused yesterday in iowa.

According to preliminary data á pete buttigieg received 30% of votes in cerro gordo county.

Klobuchar was second with 24%.... and joe biden came in third at 19%.

Sanders came in just behind klobuchar at 18%.

This data is with 54% of



Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay· The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to...
Business Insider - Published

Iowa caucus results delayed thanks to ‘inconsistencies’ with the voting app

Issues with the app used for reporting caucus results in Iowa have severely delayed the counting of...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The VergeIndependentCBC.ca



Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses [Video]Frustration Persists After Iowa Caucuses

Results finally started coming in for the Democratic presidential caucus nearly 24 hours after it ended. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Bettendorf, Iowa.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election [Video]Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:56Published

