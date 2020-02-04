Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers

'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers

'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers

Authorities in Florida arrested two drug traffickers after they were found with two cloth bags reading &quot;Bag full of drugs&quot; that were full of — you guessed it — drugs!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Only In Florida: ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’ Actually Contained Illegal Drugs, Say Troopers

Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers [Video]'Bag full of drugs' leads to drug traffickers arrest: Troopers

Authorities in Florida arrested two drug traffickers after they were found with two cloth bags reading "Bag full of drugs" that were full of — you guessed it — drugs!

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:19Published

Only In Florida: 'Bag Full Of Drugs' Actually Contained Illegal Drugs, Say Troopers [Video]Only In Florida: 'Bag Full Of Drugs' Actually Contained Illegal Drugs, Say Troopers

Two drug traffickers were busted in the Florida Panhandle after a traffic stop led a drug seizure and the illicit cargo was not so well hidden in bags that said “Bag Full of Drugs.” Curtis Silva..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.