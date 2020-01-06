Global  

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Shooting At Texas A&M University-CommerceJacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is behind bars in connection to the crime.
Voiceless_child

TimesUp #breaking Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Texas A&M University-Commerce Shooting – CBS Dallas /… https://t.co/Uj4ojW1h5M 17 minutes ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Texas A&M University-Commerce Shooting https://t.co/Qn9tdlzhCk #dallas 19 minutes ago

DavidNews2U

David Baxley RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING - A suspect was arrested on a charge of capital murder for Monday's shooting deaths of sisters Deja Matts, 19, Abbane… 23 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #BREAKING - A suspect was arrested on a charge of capital murder for Monday's shooting deaths of sisters Deja Matts… https://t.co/e2Wh8FHlQW 25 minutes ago


Woman Arrested In Louisiana For Stabbing Death Of Arlington Man [Video]Woman Arrested In Louisiana For Stabbing Death Of Arlington Man

The United States Marshal’s Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, arrested a 31-year-old woman for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle, who was murdered in Arlington last weekend.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:17Published

Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée [Video]Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée

A Texas mother of three is dead after the man who proposed to her just four days earlier shot her in the chest. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

