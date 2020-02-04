Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pat Kessler Recaps 1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results

Pat Kessler Recaps 1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Pat Kessler Recaps 1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results

Pat Kessler Recaps 1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results

The results from the caucuses in Iowa are beginning to trickle in after a night of confusion, Pat Kessler explains ().

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb.

4, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results Released [Video]1st Batch Of Iowa Caucus Results Released

Within the last hour, results from the Iowa caucuses started trickling-in after a night of chaos and confusion, Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello reports (0:37). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb. 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.