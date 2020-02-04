'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing' now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:39s - Published 'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing' Liverpool's U23s team fully deserved their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury, says head coach Neil Critchley, who reveals Jurgen Klopp had already messaged his delight. 0

