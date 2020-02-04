Decatur working to monitor litter traps

The city of decatur is working on a new way to combat the city's litter problem - after allotting 50- thousand dollars from the budget to deal with the issue.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with them today on their future plans and how they are working to keep the city clean what i'm standing next to is called a litter trap.

The city just purchased 10 more of these that are going to go around the city and they now want to have a team dedicated to cleaning them.

Back in 20-18 the city purchased 20 litter trappers like these to put in high litter areas.

They said these traps have been useful in catching litter...and the 10 additional traps they purchased will go in other areas where they see a lot of litter.

Right now the people who clean these litter traps come about once a month...or after a major weather event like flooding to clean them out.

The city wants that to change...and people who volunteer to clean up litter around the area support any change the city council wants to make to keep decatur clean "tennesse riverkeeper supports the traps and any solutions to help combat the litter that's in our community."

The city council president paige bigbee told me litter has been a hot topic in the city for years and this is just one of many ways they are working to address the problem.

In decatur ashley carter waay 31 news