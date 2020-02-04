Earth Fare closing

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Earth Fare closingEarth Fare grocery stores closing, including the two locations in our area.
0
Fare employees at 2 chattanooga locations, just learned it will soon be closing its doors.

Earth fare's chief executive officer issued this statement: "in light of the new challenges in the retail landscape and the company's current debt structure, the company is not in a financial position to continue to operate on its own."

Over 60 employees work at the gunbarrel store.

They just learned this morning about the impending closing of the stores.

Customers were disappointed.

I hate it.

They have good specials, and they serve a good product and their staff's always really helpful and you know - i just hate to see the city lose a good business.

I'm blown away.

I am heartbroken, selfishly i'm heartbroken and for the employees who are like family to me, and i know to each other, it's just something that came out of nowhere.

Earth fare has hired hilco to assist in the liquidation of its 50 store portfolio and closure of its home office.

Now, from the epb




