Boxer Charged With Domestic Battery For Incident With Ex-Girlfriend

Duration: 00:11s
Lightweight championship boxer Gervonta Davis turned himself in to Coral Gables Police on Tuesday after cell phone video surfaced showing him getting into physical altercation with a woman in Miami.
