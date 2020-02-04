Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WHO - Duration: 02:42s - Published Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results UNFOLDING WITHIN THE LASTHOUR DAVE.HOUR DAVE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Anurak Yampaka RT @BBCWorld: Bernie Sanders leading popular vote, with 28,220 votes to Pete Buttigieg’s 27,030 Early results show Mr Buttigieg leading th… 2 minutes ago Brad Starks RT @THR: Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, partial results of Iowa's kickoff presidential caucus showed Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Ber… 26 minutes ago michelle815 RT @theblaze: The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday afternoon announced partial results from the state's presidential caucuses held Monday e… 26 minutes ago Iowa.Media Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results https://t.co/SLs3KtCLdY 52 minutes ago Pj RT @ps9714: Pete Buttigieg holds early lead in Iowa caucuses after chaos over results. Iowa Democratic party announces partial results wi… 53 minutes ago 🌙Moonbeam 🌊 Hey .@washingtonpost you finally fixed the numbers but how about fixing the headline? Buttigieg leading in early r… https://t.co/kk44bzOQik 1 hour ago lerxt 777 RT @murshedz: "An irony of Buttigieg’s victory speech is that in the days leading up to the caucus, his campaign staffers warned reporters… 1 hour ago TomP__TomWells A fair headline from WaPo: Sanders, Buttigieg leading in early results https://t.co/gVFSOTJTyC 1 hour ago