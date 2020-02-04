Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results
Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results
Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.
Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results
