Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Claire McCaskill Tweets About Ben Carson, Trump Jr. Reacts

Claire McCaskill Tweets About Ben Carson, Trump Jr. Reacts

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Claire McCaskill Tweets About Ben Carson, Trump Jr. ReactsClaire McCaskill slammed for her recent tweet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘You’re Racist’: Trump Supporters Condemn Claire McCaskill For Tweet About Ben Carson

‘You’re Racist’: Trump Supporters Condemn Claire McCaskill For Tweet About Ben CarsonFormer senator Claire McCaskill is under fire from Trump supporters for a tweet in which she points...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump hat tips wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl [Video]Trump hat tips wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump apparently watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night with the rest of the United States to see the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to win an exciting Super Bowl..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.