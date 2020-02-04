How Nevada, North Dakota And Wyoming Plan To Avoid Iowa-Style Caucus Debacles

Business Insider reports the Iowa Democratic Caucus descended into chaos on Monday .

That's when the reported malfunction of the Shadow app, meant to streamline the process, led to problems. The results from Iowa began to come in about 24 hours after the caucus began.

Nevada, North Dakota, and Wyoming will join Iowa later this year in holding a caucus over a primary.

All three states say they expect to avoid a similar situation.

The Nevada Democratic Party had planned to use the Shadow app, but now has decided not to.

Nor will North Dakota or Wyoming.

Both states say they have caucus procedures entirely different from Iowa's.