Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Nevada, North Dakota And Wyoming Plan To Avoid Iowa-Style Caucus Debacles

How Nevada, North Dakota And Wyoming Plan To Avoid Iowa-Style Caucus Debacles

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
How Nevada, North Dakota And Wyoming Plan To Avoid Iowa-Style Caucus Debacles

How Nevada, North Dakota And Wyoming Plan To Avoid Iowa-Style Caucus Debacles

Business Insider reports the Iowa Democratic Caucus descended into chaos on Monday .

That's when the reported malfunction of the Shadow app, meant to streamline the process, led to problems. The results from Iowa began to come in about 24 hours after the caucus began.

Nevada, North Dakota, and Wyoming will join Iowa later this year in holding a caucus over a primary.

All three states say they expect to avoid a similar situation.

The Nevada Democratic Party had planned to use the Shadow app, but now has decided not to.

Nor will North Dakota or Wyoming.

Both states say they have caucus procedures entirely different from Iowa's.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShelleyPerrett

Shelley Perrett RT @connorperrett: How Nevada, North Dakota, & Wyoming plan to avoid a repeat of Iowa - Business Insider https://t.co/Uk4Vmu90MG 30 minutes ago

connorperrett

Connor Perrett How Nevada, North Dakota, & Wyoming plan to avoid a repeat of Iowa - Business Insider https://t.co/Uk4Vmu90MG 36 minutes ago

varjag

Eugene Zaikonnikov When the USA disintegrates Missouri, North Dakota, Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Washington state… https://t.co/XZkvLLUU8o 57 minutes ago

AdrienneRoyer

Adrienne @AdryEm1 In all fairness, 46 other states have different systems. Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota and Wyoming are the on… https://t.co/8OAgycmm6X 2 hours ago

MomSkelton

Mom Skelton 🇺🇸 10 States with caucuses are: Iowa Alaska Nevada North Dakota Kansas Wyoming Hawaii Kentucky (Republican only… https://t.co/KHypZDxvFy 2 hours ago

MomSkelton

Mom Skelton 🇺🇸 Caucuses have PAPER-TRAIL backups per Iowa Chair NOT for US Presidential Voting @jennycohn1 10-states with caucu… https://t.co/GF0aB8AzHL 2 hours ago

Nizzil

Michael Sladnick @christoq @BillHar50464483 It's only three states: Iowa, Nevada, and Wyoming (plus American Samoa, Guam, N.M.I. and… https://t.co/InYdB1wLvK 2 hours ago

ckqn1

C RT @christoq: There are just six caucus states for the Democrats: Iowa, Nevada, Kansas, North Dakota, Wyoming and Maine. Washington, Minne… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.