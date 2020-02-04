Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > February Look Ahead

February Look Ahead

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
February Look AheadFebruary Look Ahead
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

February Look Ahead

It certainly doesn't feel like we're still in winter.

So now that a new month is here, how could things pan out?

Storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to give us the answer.

We all know how january was.

The first part of the month had warmer temperatures, and even a flood before we cooled off.

Today, temperatures topped out in the 60's, and we even broke our record high set back in 1927.

But now...what's the rest of the month look like?

Storm team 10 looks at the climate prediction center for some reinforcement in our forecasting.

The first thing we're going to look at is temperature.

Right now, things are trending above average for us.

The red color you see right over us means above average temperatures, while the blue in the northwest means below average temperatures.

That means for february, we have a good chance to see more above average temperatures like we have.

Now precipitation.

This depends on temperatures.

While we are looking to be above average, we can still have a few below average days.

That could mean the difference between rain, and snow.

Right now the west, and southwest are looking to be drier than average.

While us right here in the wabash valley, could be at or above average.

This means we could get our normal precipitation, or a little above.

Now stay tuned.

At the end of the month, i'll take a look back.

I'll see how temperatures panned out, along with how much, and what kind of precipitation we got.

Back to you.



Recent related news from verified sources

The top 5 TV shows returning in February that everyone will be talking about

The top 5 TV shows returning in February that everyone will be talking about· Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from...
Business Insider - Published

Air T, Inc. Announces Record Date, Payment Date and Payment Rate for Distribution on Alpha Income Preferred Securities

Air T, Inc. Announces Record Date, Payment Date and Payment Rate for Distribution on Alpha Income Preferred Securities*DENVER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / *Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) ("Air T") announced today...
Accesswire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wicker explains why he will vote against impeaching President Trump [Video]Wicker explains why he will vote against impeaching President Trump

February 4, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Spay/Neuter special at SNIP [Video]Spay/Neuter special at SNIP

February is ‘National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.’ One local business wants you to show them your pitties.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.