February Look Ahead

It certainly doesn't feel like we're still in winter.

So now that a new month is here, how could things pan out?

Storm team 10's chris piper joins us now to give us the answer.

We all know how january was.

The first part of the month had warmer temperatures, and even a flood before we cooled off.

Today, temperatures topped out in the 60's, and we even broke our record high set back in 1927.

But now...what's the rest of the month look like?

Storm team 10 looks at the climate prediction center for some reinforcement in our forecasting.

The first thing we're going to look at is temperature.

Right now, things are trending above average for us.

The red color you see right over us means above average temperatures, while the blue in the northwest means below average temperatures.

That means for february, we have a good chance to see more above average temperatures like we have.

Now precipitation.

This depends on temperatures.

While we are looking to be above average, we can still have a few below average days.

That could mean the difference between rain, and snow.

Right now the west, and southwest are looking to be drier than average.

While us right here in the wabash valley, could be at or above average.

This means we could get our normal precipitation, or a little above.

Now stay tuned.

At the end of the month, i'll take a look back.

I'll see how temperatures panned out, along with how much, and what kind of precipitation we got.

Back to you.