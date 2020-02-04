Global  

Byron woman mails meth to inmate in Valentines card

Deputies arrested a Byron woman after she mailed meth to an inmate using a Valentine’s Day card.
A gunshot wound to the head.

If you have tips for either shooting... call crime stoppers at 1-877-68-crime.

Bibb county deputies arrested a woman for attempting to send an inmate a letter that contained drugs.

Deputies found a valentine's day card addressed to 37-year-old billy deason the second with meth in it.

Investigators




