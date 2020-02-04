Caucuses: Some Reporting Issues in Cerro Gordo Co.

á nick?

Xxx katie á last night had all of us scratching our heads, wondering why those results weren't coming in.

Here in cerro gordo county, it wasn't all (smooth sailing.

Some precincts had troubles when it came to reporting their results with the smartphone app.

"here it was wonderful, you know it ran quite smoothly.

I didn't hear a lot of complaints but we weren't worried at all."

Joann hardy, chairperson for the cerro gordo county democrats says the actual caucuses themselves went well last night.

The only problem was when they reported the results back to the iowa democratic party.

Precinct chairs and secretaries were supposed to use a smartphone app to make their reports.

The iowa democratic party says a coding issue with the app caused all the problems. hardy says some precincts did have trouble in cerro gordo county.

"some people, it wouldn't take the information, there were glitches with it.

Which, that's what we're being told, and then they'd get on the phone, because that was the option for reporting, but there were not enough operators and they couldn't get through and they were on hold for hardy told me she hopes the iowa democratic party does more rigorous testing of new technology before rolling it out on one of iowa's biggest nights.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.

We're also hearing democrats in nevada have decided they are not going to use the same app which was used in iowa, when their caucuses happen on february 22nd./// while it's