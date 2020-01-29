Global  

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals.

According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers.

The conversion of all 11 buildings is expected to be completed later on Wednesday.

They will be able to accommodate 10,000 patients.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, reported 49 new deaths on Tuesday.

That takes the city’s death toll from the virus to 362 people.
