Government arranges to fly Britons back from China amid coronavirus fears

Government arranges to fly Britons back from China amid coronavirus fears

Government arranges to fly Britons back from China amid coronavirus fears

The UK Government is chartering another flight to bring British nationals back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan as Britons in mainland China are urged to get out after the outbreak continues to claim more lives.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.
