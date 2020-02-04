Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Michigan State Football head coach Mark Dantonio has announced he is stepping down after more than a decade at MSU.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Dantonio announces retirement as Michigan State head football coach

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •ESPNFOX SportsDaily Caller


Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retires after 13 seasons


Chicago S-T - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattTrumph

Matt Trumph RT @FOX2Sports: WATCH - Mark Dantonio's retirement press conference plus former MSU linebacker @DHarris_45 talks about his former coach ste… 3 minutes ago

FOX2Sports

FOX 2 Sports WATCH - Mark Dantonio's retirement press conference plus former MSU linebacker @DHarris_45 talks about his former c… https://t.co/29hS7kyo9p 18 minutes ago

Ray_Shea

Rachel Rosenberg RT @SInow: Breaking: Mark Dantonio announced he is stepping down as Michigan State's football coach https://t.co/IrcQvyMtqH 19 minutes ago

MARCHMADNESS101

Bill ❌oschella RT @BR_CFB: Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announces he’s stepping down after 13 seasons https://t.co/tdlyv5EnPt 20 minutes ago

BigDinTheBoro

David Baty RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: Mark Dantonio is stepping down at Michigan State. 24 minutes ago

wolvej4201

Evan Johns RT @CraziesMichigan: After 13 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans, Mark Dantonio is stepping down. 26 minutes ago

Hans_Bubby

Ron Jacobs RT @sbell021: Stepping down from your job in East Lansing before getting disciplined for breaking the rules used to be called a Mark Hollis… 29 minutes ago

picks_bg

SportsPicksBG Mark Dantonio securing a 4.3 million dollar bonus 2 weeks before stepping down due to NCAA investigations is peak college sports 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.