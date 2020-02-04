Global  

Orange County Prosecutors Seek to Drop Rape Charges Against Doctor, Girlfriend

The Orange County District Attorney announced that he seeks to drop rape and kidnapping charges against a Newport Beach doctor and his girlfriend following an extensive review of the case.
