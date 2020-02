LCSO continues search along I-75 near Caloosahatchee Bridge 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:07s - Published LCSO continues search along I-75 near Caloosahatchee Bridge For hours, Lee County Forensic Investigators searched a grassy area along I-75 Tuesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LCSO continues search along I-75 near Caloosahatchee Bridge FOX FOUR NEWS AT 6 STARTS RIGHTNOW.THE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEIS INTENSIFYING THEIR SEARCH ITHE WOODS OFF I-75.WE SAW DEPUTIES OUT IN FORCE INTHE AREA JUST LAST WEEK...FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ JOINS ULIVE IN THE STUDIO... SANDRA DOWE KNOW WHAT THEY WERE LOOKINGFOR?.PATRICK THAT’S STILL UNCLEAR --BUT DEPUTIES DID SEND A PRESSRELEASED CONFIRMING THEINVESTIGATION IS NOT RELATED TOTHE SEARCH FOR TH MISSINGNEWBORN FROM MIAMI...TODAY I DIDSPEAK WITH A RETIRED POLICECHIEF NOT RELATED TO THISINVESTIGATION, TO FIND OUT WHYDETECTIVES WOULD SEARCH THE SAMEAREA TWICE.FOR HOURS━ LEE COUNTY FORENSICINVESTIGATORS SEARCHED A GRASSYAREA JUST OFF I-75 NEAR THECALOOSAHATCHEE BRIDGE TUESDAYMORNINGTHE SAME AREA THEY SPENT HOURSSEARCHING FRIDAY DEPUTIES NOTCONFIRMING WHAT THEY WERELOOKING FOR.SOT:"The first search may have justrelied on preliminarinformation they may have gottenwithout verifying thatinformation."RETIRED POLICE CHEIF AND PRIVATEINVESTIGATOR, WALTER ZALISKO,SAYS DETECTIVES COULD RETURN TOTHE SAME SITE AFTER RECEIVINGADDITIONAL LEADS.SOT:"In course of a day or two theymay have verified thatinformation and now it bringsthem back to the area for a morethorough search."BUT ZALISKO SAYS DEPUTIES WILLSEARCH THE SAME AREA AS MANYTIMES AS THEY NEED TO UNTIL THEYDETERMINE THAT WHAT THEY ARELOOKING FOR ISN’T THERESOT(WALTER ZALISKO, RETIRED POLICECHIEF AND PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR):"Going through that area is likereally looking for a needle in ahaystack, there’s a lot of highbrush, you know the terrainpretty rugged, so they want tomake sure that they cover a goodsection of that area."DURING BOTH SEARCHES━ DEPUTIESWERE SEEN USING DRONE TO AID INTHE SEARCH ZALISKO SAYS THIS ISSO THEY CAN HAVE WIDER VIEW OFTHE AREAPATRICK, WE HAVE REACHED OUT TOTHE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICESEVERAL TIMES TO CONFIRM IFTHESE SEARCHES ARE CONNECTED TOANY OTHER INVESTIGATIONS THEYWILL NOT RESPOND TO ANY





