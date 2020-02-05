NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

There is a weak system that may just clip parts of the area late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

There may be some minor accumulation, with most of this to the SE of Lake Winnebago.

If you live elsewhere, this will probably miss you.

Highs Thursday will be in the low-30s.

Friday looks quiet, but there is another chance of a little snow again on Saturday & some accumulating snow on Sunday.