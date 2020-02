13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Feb. 4, 2020 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:00s - Published The Feb. 4, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Feb. 4, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

TEMPERATURES DROP CLOSE TO FREEZING AGAIN TUESDAY NIGHT WITH A LIGHT BREEZE 10-15 MPH INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. CLEAR, SUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH HIGHS BUMPING UP TO THE LOW TO MID 50S, STILL SLIGHTLY BELOW THE SEASONAL AVERAGE OF 60. THE WARMING TREND TAKES TEMPS BACK TO THE UPPER 60S THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH HIGHS NEAR 70 SATURDAY UNDER PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM WORKS IN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY, WITH BREEZY WINDS PICKING UP SUNDAY AND A CHANCE FOR RAIN ARRIVING MONDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL COOL AGAIN WITH THIS STORM SYSTEM, HIGHS WILL FALL BACK BELOW AVERAGE FOR THE START OF NEXT WEEK. BREEZY WINDS RELAX AND TEMPERATURES REBOUND HEADING INTO THE SECOND HALF OF THE WORK WEEK WITH HIGHS BACK ABOVE AVERAGE THIS WEEKEND.





