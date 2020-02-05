Influenza the culprit for several school closures throughout region 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:41s - Published Influenza the culprit for several school closures throughout region Several local schools in the Greater Cincinnati area have opted to close down for disinfecting thanks to influenza plaguing classrooms and hallways. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lucy May ICYMI Watch: Influenza the culprit for several school closures - story by ⁦@RavenWCPO⁩ https://t.co/R3ufUp8OvU 1 day ago M. McCarty-Stewart Thanks ⁦@cabone3⁩ and all our hard working custodians and staff for going above and beyond when we needed you the m… https://t.co/lgIRuZySFJ 2 days ago WCPO 9 Several local schools in the Greater Cincinnati area have opted to close down for disinfecting thanks to influenza… https://t.co/30IPbFiUky 2 days ago