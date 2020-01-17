Global  

Appeal Planned After Judge Denies Self-Defense Claim from Woman Who Says She Killed Man Who Raped Her

A Jackson County judge has rejected a self-defense claim by Brittany Smith, who is charged with murder and now faces the prospect of going to trial.
