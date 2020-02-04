Andy Reid on celebrating after the Super Bowl 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KQTV - Published Andy Reid on celebrating after the Super Bowl Andy Reid on celebrating after the Super Bowl

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Paul Vigna Right after the game, as everyone's celebrating, you could hear one person's voice. They kept hooting and hollering… https://t.co/IHXcNUlrwE 1 day ago Tony (11-2) 🐊 RT @betmybookie: So happy for Andy Reid! So sad for Andy Reid's colon after he's finally done celebrating. https://t.co/ucseFLhdf1 1 day ago Roger RT @PatMcLoone: Great reporting by @Jeff_McLane. Long after deadline, Jeff found the Reid family together celebrating the win, and memories… 1 day ago Pat McLoone Great reporting by @Jeff_McLane. Long after deadline, Jeff found the Reid family together celebrating the win, and… https://t.co/b0VwB0WFi7 1 day ago Chelsea Andy Reid had me choking up celebrating after the game. What PURE JOY 😂🥰👏🏻 #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/dtCcWpdU8S 2 days ago