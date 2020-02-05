Global  

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins

A "practically perfect" musical takes place this week as part of a drama organization in Calhoun County.
A ' practically perfect' musical takes place this week as part of a drama organization in calhoun county.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, "centerstage" of calhoun county is bringing the timeless classic "mary poppins jr" to audiences .

He was at a rehearsal and has more from the magical musical.

When suzanne oakley was looking for the next production for calhoun county students, a well known classic was at the top of her list.

"several years ago i directed mary poppins at tupelo community theatre, music theatre international has a junior version, i love the show, it's a wonderful story, about the human condition and how to be the best person you possibly can be."

Plus, there are lots of dazzling costumes, sets and special effects.

Nats mary flying oakley is a counselor at calhoun city high school, and is also director of "centerstage" the drama club that includes students from bruce, calhoun city, vardaman, calhoun academy and homeschoolers.

Oakley believes students have unique opportunities through 'centerstage' "learning about things like music and drama ignite a different part of the brain and amend the ways students think, it can affect academic performance in the classroom and makes us more well rounded human beings."

Standup bridge mary poppins jr is a big production, there are 55 cast members, but a lot more people behind the scenes.

It is a community effort, moms and dads help with set construction and wardrobe, and football players help mary fly.

"we have a really good time, we have put a lot of hard work into it."

Also, new friendships are made with students from other schools.

"i like being able to interact with other people in the county, because i get to make new friends, otherwise i wouldn't get to talk to anyone else in the county."

"we make a lot of new friends, i don't really know anyone else than calhoun city."

The high flying, magical musical adventure runs thursday through saturday at calhoun city high school.

Allie martin, wcbi news.

You can get tickets for 'mary poppins jr' at calhoun city high school.

Thursday and friday showtimes are 7 30 in the evening.

Saturday's show takes



