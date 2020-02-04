Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS.

NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC**~ SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN TROY PRICE: "My focus is making sure we get these results out." One day after caucusing ended, Democratic officials in Iowa tried to appease frustrated voters and candidates alike by getting the results out.

They only half succeeded — releasing partial results but not declaring an outright winner.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN TROY PRICE: "We want Iowans to be confident in the result and in the process, and we're going to take the time that we need to make sure that we do just that." The Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price apologized and vowed to run a probe into what went wrong.

The initial partial results out on Tuesday signaled that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders had a good night, and that Joe Biden did not.

But without the full results no Democrat can as of yet use Iowa as the catapult they need to boost their prospects in a crowded field.

The uncertainty enraged Iowa Democrats, worried that it would only strengthen Trump's bid for re-election and prompted some Democratic candidates' campaigns to question whether the results would be legitimate.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: “I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data.” Senator Bernie Sanders said there was no excuse for not having a final vote tally on Monday.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "I think the people of Iowa have done their duty and unfortunately I think the Democrat party here in Iowa has been negligent in not getting us timely results." Campaign aides for former Vice President Joe Biden said the failures in the caucuses risked the integrity of the vote altogether.

Some local officials reported having trouble using the mobile app designed to report results from schools, community centers and other locations.

But when they turned to the traditional method - calling results in by telephone - they were put on hold and could not get through.

But on the stump in New Hampshire Tuesday, Democrats put on a happy face.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: "I'm feeling good!" SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "We had a good night last night." SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR, SAYING: "What an amazing night we had last night!

I'm someone that thrives in chaos..." Meanwhile, in Michigan….

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: “Yesterday I hear something happened in Iowa or didn't happened.” Another candidate, Billionaire former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg, suggested his decision to skip the first nominating states altogether had been validated.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: “Anyways while all of the other Democrats candidates have flown to New Hampshire now, I am here in Michigan because this is a state we have to win in November if we are going to beat Donald Trump.” Bloomberg said he would seize the moment created by the lack of a clear Iowa winner and double his already massive ad spending.

Another wealthy New Yorker who sought to capitalize on the Iowa mess: Donald Trump, who tweeted that the Democrat's caucus confusion was an “unmitigated disaster." Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell rubbed the salt in Democrats’ wounds as well, tweeting “The same Democrats who want to take over everyone’s healthcare and micromanage the entire economy couldn’t even organize their own traditional Iowa caucuses?”