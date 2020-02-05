Global  

Nursing home murder suspect says killing "accomplished my life goal"

Nursing home murder suspect says killing "accomplished my life goal"

Nursing home murder suspect says killing 'accomplished my life goal'

Nursing home murder suspect says killing "accomplished my life goal"

Wearing a recording device in the St.

Lucie County Jail, the sister of William Hawkins asks point blank, “Did you put the pillow over his face?” Hawkins responded, “Yeah I did.”
