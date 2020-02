PBSO: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect picked up mother at airport in bullet-riddled car 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:54s - Published PBSO: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect picked up mother at airport in bullet-riddled car The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a woman suspected of crashing through two barricades outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach was able to pick up her mother from the airport in a bullet-riddled SUV that had its back window shot out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PBSO: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect picked up mother at airport in bullet-riddled car WITH NEW INFORMATION INVOLVINGA WOMAN WHO BREACHED TWOSECURITY POINTS NEAR MAR-A-LAGO FRIDAY.. LEADING OFFICERSTO SHOOT AT HER VEHICLE. INTHE 30 MINUTES HANNAH ROEMHILDWASNTHE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFFDROVE TO PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO PICKUP HER MOM. AT THIS POINTÃINHER BULLET-RIDDLED S- U-V THATALSO HAD A WINDOW SHOT OUT.&.PBSO TOLD US FRIDAY THAT ALICENSE PLATE READER SPOTTEDTHE RENTAL CARLED OFFICERS TO THE MOTELWHERE SHE WAS STAYING&INVESTIGATORS SAY ROEMHILD'SMOM WAS WITH HER WHEN SHE WASARRESTED.. SHEANY CHARGES. TODAY F-H-P SAYSTHAT THE DEPUTY CHASINGROEMHILD AFTER SHE BLEWTHROUGH TWO SECURITYCHECKPOINTS ON PALM BEACH --LOST HER AT 11:44ÃAND THENREGAINED SIGHT OF HER AT 12:16PM AT THE MOTEL IN WEST PABEACH.A MENTAL HEALTH HEARING FORROEMHILD IS SET FOR FEBRUARYSEVENTH. BACK TO Y





You Might Like

Tweets about this Bri ory2 RT @WPTV: PBSO: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect picked up mom in bullet-riddled car https://t.co/hswthEn3ZY https://t.co/bAPNjjqgfI 2 days ago WPTV PBSO: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect picked up mom in bullet-riddled car https://t.co/hswthEn3ZY https://t.co/bAPNjjqgfI 3 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Attorney: Mar-a-Lago crash suspect has history of mental illness, wasn't taking her medication An opera singer who authorities say crashed through two barricades outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach last week has a long history of mental illness and was off her.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:02Published 3 days ago