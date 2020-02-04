Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dems lay a big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the...
Seattle Times - Published

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gracefulsuan

Susan Dawson RT @WoodmereGOP: The results of the Iowa caucus are clear, and the winner is President Donald Trump. As Democrats leave Iowa in confusion f… 2 minutes ago

baldalanp

Alan Parker RT @Talkmaster: You’ll hear this from innumerable people today: If the Democrats can’t count and report simple caucus results are you sure… 4 minutes ago

DrDiode_1st

Fernando González RT @DailyMail: Sanders supporter David Soll, who had traveled from Illinois was among those caught up in the results fiasco #IowaCaucuses h… 9 minutes ago

CoziTiger

Kat Tiger Cozi RT @bmhuff: Maybe Nevada Democrats should bring in the CNN election holograms from 2008 and have caucus-goers vote by standing next to thei… 13 minutes ago

kate_sheridan

kate sheridan RT @natashakorecki: Couple of thoughts as we take in last night's Iowa caucus meltdown. – Iowa Democrats (w/DNC) put in caucus changes, inc… 13 minutes ago

bjoyfuldaily1

bjoyful RT @josecanyousee: Bernie cult is complaining that the caucus was rigged. Back in 8/25/18, Tom Perez agreed to new caucus rules because Ber… 14 minutes ago

ZaidaMariela2

Zaida Mariela Democrats didn’t released the caucus results for two reasons. Take away the winning from Bernie Sanders and to dist… https://t.co/1QMxXYHwDr 14 minutes ago

Justadude21lol

Clark21 RT @RedEaglePatriot: THEORY: The Democrats purposefully delayed the Iowa Caucus results until during the SOTU to distract as many viewers a… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg, Sanders Lead As Iowa Releases Partial Results [Video]Buttigieg, Sanders Lead As Iowa Releases Partial Results

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.