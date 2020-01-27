Global  

Driving out child abuse

Driving out child abuse

Driving out child abuse

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi is driving out child abuse with a new state license plate.
Driving out child abuse

- - childrens advocacy centers of - mississippi is- driving out child abuse with a- new state license plate.- there are 11 child advocacy - centers in the state of - mississippi.- these centers serve children- that have been abused at a- felony level.

- the centers work with other - angencies and they investigate,- treat and prosocute child abuse- last year just under 62 hundred- - - - children were seen at 1 of the- 11 child advocacy centers.- soon, you'll be able to help- support their mission by- purchasing a "i protect - children" car tag.- - "the goal is to get out in ever- community - and bring awarness so that- people know that it is happenin- in our communites and we- all need to serve these childre- and protect them."- - - - the tags will be available to - the general public starting -



