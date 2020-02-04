Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

Both directions.

Officials say ... the northbound lanes had to be repaved before opening to traffic.

The children at porter elementary school in macon had some special guest visitors this morning.

As part of the school's black history month program, the staff organized a parade and step show.

Students dressed in traditional african clothing and marched through the halls in song.

After the parade, local college students from several fraternities and sororities put on a step show.

"no matter what your color is or what your racial background is, you need to know where this country came from this country did not come from one single c1 3 b13 group of people.

We are a melting pot."

(today's) parade was the school's kick-off