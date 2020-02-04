Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

The student at Porter Elementary School in Macon had some special guest this morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

Both directions.

Officials say ... the northbound lanes had to be repaved before opening to traffic.

The children at porter elementary school in macon had some special guest visitors this morning.

As part of the school's black history month program, the staff organized a parade and step show.

Students dressed in traditional african clothing and marched through the halls in song.

After the parade, local college students from several fraternities and sororities put on a step show.

"no matter what your color is or what your racial background is, you need to know where this country came from this country did not come from one single c1 3 b13 group of people.

We are a melting pot."

(today's) parade was the school's kick-off




You Might Like


Tweets about this

truoneapparel

TRU ONE APPAREL Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month https://t.co/oOAN0kdwKH 16 hours ago

BibbSchools

Bibb County Schools RT @41NBC: Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month https://t.co/ufEgyvOBEo 1 day ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month https://t.co/ufEgyvOBEo 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Educating ‘Macon’s At-Risk Youth’ with black history could help them [Video]Educating ‘Macon’s At-Risk Youth’ with black history could help them

Bibb County Schools and groups have started celebrating Black History Month with activities remembering African American icons.

Credit: WMGTPublished

University apologizes for Black History Month display [Video]University apologizes for Black History Month display

Officials at Michigan State University have issued an apology after a Black History Month gift shop display caused an outcry. The tribute was in a store at MSU's Wharton Center for Performing Arts. It..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.