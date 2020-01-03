Global  

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse Joined By Tom Mauser At State Of The Union

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
After his son, Daniel, was killed in the Columbine shooting, Tom Mauser was invited by then President Bill Clinton to attend his State of the Union speech.
