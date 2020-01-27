Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020, Says Ariana Grande Deserves It

Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrMid-Day


Billie Eilish Says Becoming Famous Helped Her Understand Britney Spears' 2007 Breakdown

Billie Eilish is opening up about dealing with fame. In the March issue of Vogue, the 18-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ApnaMediaGroup

ApnaMediaGroup Billie Eilish feared she’d have a breakdown https://t.co/5y63Ao1KSN https://t.co/eNVy79RXTs 8 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown #BillieEilish #Vogue https://t.co/InLblblCXi 57 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown - Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave head" la… https://t.co/T4c43YX5lz 5 hours ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown https://t.co/XzPFeUbFWX 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Defends Her Friendship With Drake [Video]Billie Eilish Defends Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish Defends Her Friendship With Drake The 18-year-old addressed concerns about her relationship with Drake in an interview with 'Vogue.' Drake came under scrutiny after Eilish said that he..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Billie Eilish has condemned 'disrespectful' fan impersonations of her [Video]Billie Eilish has condemned 'disrespectful' fan impersonations of her

Billie Eilish has condemned 'disrespectful' fan impersonations of her. Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Thursday to urge people to stop pranking others by pretending to be her. Eilish asked her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.