Coronavirus & International Packages

Restrictions are requiring americans arriving from china..

Where the cornoavirus was first detected..to undergo additional screening.

The move comes as health officials work hard to stop the spread.

But while people are being closely monitored..

Are our international packages putting us at risk?

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live with the answer.

Jessica.xx we all know the benefits of online shopping..

No crowds á you don't have to wear pants and your purchases come directly to your house!

But some are concerned the packages we receive..

Especially internationally ..

Could be carrying the coronavirus free of charge..

However á doctors tell me online shoppers shouldn't be concerned.

More than 360 people have died from the coronavirus..

Mostly in china..

Sparking fear it will continue to spread..

"there's no reason to panic there is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about the situation."

Are you an online shopper?

You (shouldn't( be afraid of getting sick by receiving international packages.

The risk if not zero is unquantifiably low.

The center for diease control and prevention stresses there is a very low risk of the virus spreading from products or packaging shipped over a period of days or weeks..

Maybe up to 24 hours but certainly not in the days it would take to ship something from china.

The cornoavirus is thought to spread from person to person via respiratory droplets..

And so far the novel coronaviurs seems to have spread only among people who were in close personal contact.

So doctors say it's safe to keep online shopping..

But if you hit the mall you may want to wear a surgical mask just in case.

The value of the over the counter or surgical mask are number one, if you're sick than you're not sneezing it out to other people.

If you're not sick and you're wearing it for your own protection it will protect against inhaling the large again it is highly unlikely the virus could survive for multiple days outside or inside a carboard box like this..

That someone has sneezed on or handled.

So feel free to shop away!

Health officials say around the world, the coronavirus has infected more than 17á thousand people, including 11 in the