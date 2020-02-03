Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis Palm Beach County resident and political commentator Rush Limbaugh shared his lung cancer diagnosis just a day ahead of World Cancer Day. A day dedicated to prevention, detection and treatment. For survivors like Todd Shoemaker it’s a reminder that cancer can affect anyone.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Been Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer "This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can," the conservative talk show...

NPR - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this WPTV Medical community responds to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis https://t.co/lhItoXH6PO https://t.co/rcuiejqQyI 2 hours ago