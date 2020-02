Former Spanish River Community High School principal fights firing at hearing

BACK.

WILLIAM LATSON WAS THECENTER OF A NATIONALCONTROVERSY AFTER HE EMAILED APARENT..

ABOUT THE HOLOCAUSTNOT BEING A FACTUAL EVENT.AFTER AN INVESTIGATION..

THEDISTRICT FIRED HIM.WPTV SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTAN JOINS US LIVEWITH WHAT HAPPENED AT TODAYHEARING... MIRANDA?WILLIAM LATSON SAYS THEDISTRICT DID NOT HAVE JUSTCAUSE TO FIRE HIM.

THISHEARING IS BEFORE ANADMINISTRATIVE JUDGE WHO WILDECIDE IF HE IS RIGHT.THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSUPERINTENDENT TESTIFIED THISAFTERNOON.

DR DONALD FENNOYDISCUSSED WHY WILLIAM LATSONWAS FIRED FROM SPANISH RIVERHIGH SCHOOL.

HE SAYS THEREWERE SEVERAL THINGS FOUND INTHE DISTRICTS INVESTIGATIONTHAT RESULTED IN LATSONFIRING..

BEYOND THE EMAIL SENTTO A PARENT DENYING THEHOLOCUAST.

ONE OF THEM WAS ANEMAIL HE SENT TO HIS STAFFAFTER HE WAS REMOVED ASPRINCIPAL IN JULY ..

IN WHICHHE APPEARED TO PAINT HIMSELFAS A VICTIM OF AN INACCURATEREPORT.

DR. FENNOY SAYS THISEMAIL IS ONE OF THE MAINREASONS HE REMOVED LATSON ASPRINCIPAL“WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF ACHAOTIC SITUATION, PART OFBEING A LEADER IS TO MANAGECRISIS MANAGEMENT.SO TO ME,WHY WOULD A STATEMENT BEWRITING TO FURTHER INFLAME THESITUATION THAT WAS COMPLETELYOUT OF HAND AS FAR AS I WASCONCERNED, SO THAT SHOWED ME ALACK OF LEADERSHIP WHICH THENCAUSED ME TO THINK SERIOUSLYABOUT THE NEXT STEPS I WASGOING TO TAK”THIS HEARING WILL CONTINUETOMORROW WHERE MORE WITNESSESARE EXPECTED TO TESTIFY.

