Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Non-Profit Sues City

Non-Profit Sues City

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Non-Profit Sues City

Non-Profit Sues City

The WAAY 31 I-Team has obtained a lawsuit filed by a local non-profit in which they demand their right to operate and feed people a free daily meal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Non-Profit Sues City

Intensifies over night.

Today, the waay 31 i-team obtained a lawsuit filed by a local non-profit demanding their right to operate and feed people a free daily meal.

Waay 31's breken terry dug through the lawsuit and learned what room at the table wants.

This is room at the tables north wood avenue address, but it's basically empty.

The lawsuit would force the city to let the non-profit feed people one hot meal a day at this location.

Manchester- we're not asking for money were not asking for damages.

We just want to be able to operate.

This lawsuit specifically asks for a jury to hear room at the table's appeal to open a location on north wood avenue.

Manchester- we've asked for a jury simply because this is an issue that involves the public.

In january the city said the non-profit could not feed people out of it's location on north wood avenue.

City council ruled it didn't meet the description of an event center.

Manchester- we met multiple times with city officials before we filed this lawsuit looking and hoping for an answer.

We didn't get one so we felt like we had no choice.

Some people at the january meeting said they feared free meals from the non-profit would bring homeless people to the area.

Yolanda johnson likes to stop by and meet people she may not get the chance to know.

Johnson- i usually go there and eat with the community and see people i haven't seen and witness to people there and encourage them so i was really saddened by that.

Look live tag: i reached out to city officials at the mayors office.

They said since it's now a legal matter they cannot comment.

In florence, bt waay31.

While all of this plays out in the court system the non-profit will start serving a hot meal twice a week starting next thursday.

For those details you can head over to our website




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman startled by unexpected guest at luxury hotel: 'He comes & goes in peace' [Video]Woman startled by unexpected guest at luxury hotel: 'He comes & goes in peace'

A friendly elephant was filmed patrolling the halls of a luxury hotel in Sri Lanka . by a hotel guest who seemed enthralled by the massive creature's presence. Footage of the unexpected visitor was..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Non-profit helping Veteran entrepreneurs start, grow businesses [Video]Non-profit helping Veteran entrepreneurs start, grow businesses

Bunker Labs Kansas City is giving Veterans the tools to live their dreams

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.