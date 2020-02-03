Money Shot

It was a shot that shook the humphrey coliseum thursday night.

During half time of the mississippi state women's basketball game, freshman alex howell sunk a half court shot.

The canon motors promotion was worth five thousand dollars.

But there's just one issue, he went slightly over the half court line.

Our bobby martinez talks to howell about the shot and the call..

He joins us in the studio with the latest..

Guys, it's not often you're presented with an opportunity to win a large amount of cash.

But alex howell had that opportunity and delivered.

It's a moment ,he says, that has been a highlight of his freshman year.

"i stepped up and was like, there's no way."

Nat sound of making shot but it happened it was a shock to alex howell who says he's seen this scenario happen before.

"there's no way.

I've watched this.

I've been to ton of games.

There's no way."

Howell says he wasn't sure he was going to make the shot because he got tripped up when releasing the ball.

"i go to shoot, and i stop.

I'm like wow.

It's just like for a split second, i froze.

Like i'm not going to make this.

I shot and i just see it go in and from there it's just insane."

Celebration.

Then, a moment of shock.

Howell says he was told he might've crossed the line.

And the five thousand dollar reward might not be given to him.

"if you look at the picture, i did.

My toe was just about an inch on, maybe over the line.

But i got a call and everything is fine with that.

It's the insurance company which i mean they're just doing their job.

I mean rules are rules."

Wcbi reached out to promotion sponsor chris kean with canon motors.

They says even if howell was a toe over the line, canon will pay up - regardless of what the insurance company decides.

As for howell, he said the thought of not getting the money, was gut wrenching.

"oh man, i wanted to leave first off.

Man, that one, my heart sunk.

It was insane.

I was like oh my goodness.

Just.

You having like five thousand dollars and then not having it and like a few minutes it's like, man.

Crazy.

Take vo in monitor now the update you've all been waiting for.

Tonight during the mississippi state women's basketball game against georgia, howell will be presented with his $5,000 check.

Stinger