Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Money Shot

Money Shot

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Money ShotIt was a shot that shook the Humphrey coliseum Thursday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Money Shot

It was a shot that shook the humphrey coliseum thursday night.

During half time of the mississippi state women's basketball game, freshman alex howell sunk a half court shot.

The canon motors promotion was worth five thousand dollars.

But there's just one issue, he went slightly over the half court line.

Our bobby martinez talks to howell about the shot and the call..

He joins us in the studio with the latest..

Guys, it's not often you're presented with an opportunity to win a large amount of cash.

But alex howell had that opportunity and delivered.

It's a moment ,he says, that has been a highlight of his freshman year.

"i stepped up and was like, there's no way."

Nat sound of making shot but it happened it was a shock to alex howell who says he's seen this scenario happen before.

"there's no way.

I've watched this.

I've been to ton of games.

There's no way."

Howell says he wasn't sure he was going to make the shot because he got tripped up when releasing the ball.

"i go to shoot, and i stop.

I'm like wow.

It's just like for a split second, i froze.

Like i'm not going to make this.

I shot and i just see it go in and from there it's just insane."

Celebration.

Then, a moment of shock.

Howell says he was told he might've crossed the line.

And the five thousand dollar reward might not be given to him.

"if you look at the picture, i did.

My toe was just about an inch on, maybe over the line.

But i got a call and everything is fine with that.

It's the insurance company which i mean they're just doing their job.

I mean rules are rules."

Wcbi reached out to promotion sponsor chris kean with canon motors.

They says even if howell was a toe over the line, canon will pay up - regardless of what the insurance company decides.

As for howell, he said the thought of not getting the money, was gut wrenching.

"oh man, i wanted to leave first off.

Man, that one, my heart sunk.

It was insane.

I was like oh my goodness.

Just.

You having like five thousand dollars and then not having it and like a few minutes it's like, man.

Crazy.

Take vo in monitor now the update you've all been waiting for.

Tonight during the mississippi state women's basketball game against georgia, howell will be presented with his $5,000 check.

Stinger



Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Turns Into A Red Head In New Pics W/ Kenny Petty

Nicki Minaj Turns Into A Red Head In New Pics W/ Kenny PettyYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj has no problem making it difficult for Woman Crush Everyday contenders....
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yeolara61

asdfghjkl RT @karenxcheng: When you wanna get the shot but still save money https://t.co/7l2QqSL097 5 seconds ago

MadCapMunchkin

MadCapMunchkin @MatthewKadish Earned profits? Sure. Made back the money they bought it from Lucas with? No. No, not by a long shot. 52 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.