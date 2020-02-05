Park Clean-Up Efforts Could Be Delayed By Rain

We now know - it could take several more weeks for crews to clean up jackson county park and re-open the marina.

The county emergency management agency says thunderstorms this week could postpone their work.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke with the jackson county emergency management agency to see what weather conditions crews can't work in.

Casey?

Take a look behind me... you can see crews are operating a tall metal crane to remove debris from the water... the e-m-a tells me because of this equipment, crews cannot work in any lightening or strong winds.

Von dulaney/ scottsboro resident "it's overwhelming to look at it."

Von dulaney has lived in scottsboro all his life... and says when he came to his favorite fishing spot after a massive fire last monday, he couldn't believe what he saw.

Von dulaney/ scottsboro resident "it's a lot worse than i thought it was.

You see it on television but it doesn't really do it justice to how devastating it is."

He says he hopes the marina is cleaned up and open to the public soon.

Von dulaney/ scottsboro resident "get the debris out of the way and rebuild...and the ones that lived here can come back.

Maybe it will be better than ever."

But that may not happen for a while.

Jackson county e-m-a told me with the possibility of bad weather this week, clean-up crews may have to take a break.

Paul smith/ ema director "it would put us back as far as their schedule and what they want to do this week."

Smith said crews can work in rain, but it's unsafe for them to work in severe weather.

Paul smith/ ema director "they have to work off that barge.

Plus the barge is made out of steel and it's on the water."

Dulaney says even if clean-up efforts have to stop temporarily, he knows the job will eventually get done.

Von dulaney/ scottsboro resident "it might postpone it but there are some pretty tough people around here."

The jackson county e-m-a tells me originally they predicted clean-up would take a few weeks, but if there's severe weather, it could be more than a month.

Live in jackson county casey albritton, waay 31 news.