Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

The Walt Disney Company, in its first earnings call since the launch of Disney Plus, beat analyst expectations.
