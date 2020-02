UNO professor discusses what went wrong with Iowa Caucus app now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:30s - Published UNO professor discusses what went wrong with Iowa Caucus app UNO professor discusses what went wrong with Iowa Caucus app 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNO professor discusses what went wrong with Iowa Caucus app WHAT EXACTLYWENT WRONGWITH THE APPUSED BY THE IOWADEMOCRATICPARTY ON CAUCUSNIGHT?THE ASSOCIATEDEAN AT U-N-O'SSCHOOL OFINFORMATIONSCIENCE ANDTECHNOLOGYBELIEVES THEISSUE OF THE APPCAME FROM NOTFIELD TESTING THEAPP CORRECTLY.WHILE HE DIDN'TKNOW THESPECIFIC DETAILSOF THE APP HESAID MOST APPSOF THISMAGNITUDESHOULD BEPROPERLY TESTEDTO SEE HOW THEYHANDLE A LARGESCALE EVENT ...SUCH ASHUNDREDS OFCAUCUSLOCATIONSLOGGING ON ATONCE.IT DOESN'T SEEMLIKE IT'S A PROBLEMWITH THE DESIGNOR DEVELOPMENTOF THE APP BUT ITIS IN THE TESTINGOF THE APP ITSELF.I THINK MOSTTHEORIES ARE ITCRASHED BECAUSEOF THE AMOUNT OFSTRESS THAT WASPUT ON THE APPAND TRANSMITTINGTHE DATA.EVEN THOUGH ITMAY HAVE WORKEDWITH A SMALLSAMPLE ITPROBABLY LIKELYWAS AFFECTEDBECAUSE OF THESCALE.HE SAID APPSSUCH AS GOOGLEMAPS CAN HANDLELARGE NUMBERSOF USERS AT ONCESO THEMAGNITUDE OFUSERS ON THE APPSHOULD NOT HAVECRASHED THE APP.THE TECHCOMPANY THATDEVELOPED THEAPP RELEASED ASTATEMENT ONTWITTER SAYING INPART: WESINCERELYREGRET THEDELAY IN THEREPORTING OF THERESULTS OF LASTNIGHT'S IOWACAUCUSES ANDTHE UNCERTAINTYIT HAS CAUSED TOTHE CANDIDATES,THEIR CAMPAIGNS,AND DEMOCRATICCAUCUS-GOERS.WE WORKED ASQUICKLY ASPOSSIBLEOVERNIGHT TORESOLVE THISISSUE, AND THEIOWA DEMOCRATICPARTY HASWORKEDDILIGENTLY TOVERIFY RESULTS.WE WILL APPLYTHE LESSONSLEARNED IN THEFUTURE, AND HAVEALREADYCORRECTED THEUNDERLYINGTECHNOLOGYISSUE.





