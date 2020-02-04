Global  

Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia, Cox unveils new innovation center

A national organization that provides after-school programs is unveiling its new local innovation center.
A national organization that provides after-school programs for the youth, is unveiling its new local innovation center.

Partnering with cox and macon housing authority, the boys and girls is opening the facility at the murphy felton tindall club at the buck melton center.

The local chapter received new lap tops and a photo booth room after cox awarded the club with a grant for technology upgrades.

Opportunity to learn music making in production, film videos taping and editing and photoshop.

All of those things hopefully will help these young people energize their mind about opportunities that exist today in the world..a lot of kids that go to the club don't have technology at home.

