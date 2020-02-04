Remembering the 2016 caucus

The heart of it all./// our team coverage continues tonight... kimt news 3's nick george á history is about to be made again tonight once the doors close at seven o'clock.

I thought it would be interesting to take a look back and see how our area voted during the last presidential caucus back in 2016.

Statewide, it was texas senator ted cruz on the republican side who walked away as the victor in the iowa caucuses.

Back then, cruz won in cerro gordo, winnebago, worth, and floyd counties.

Mitchell county predicted the general election by siding with donald trump that year.

With the democrats, voters were a little more split.

Winnebago, worth, and cerro gordo all went for bernie sanders, while floyd and mitchell counties decided hillary clinton was their best choice.

Overall, hillary clinton ended up edging out sanders with just pointá three percent in iowa.

A poll average from yesterday is showing bernie sanders in the lead right now, with joe biden just a few points behind.

This could be the year bernie sanders claims a victory in the democratic caucuses.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.