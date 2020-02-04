Global  

Remembering the 2016 caucus

What's changed this time around?
Remembering the 2016 caucus

The heart of it all./// our team coverage continues tonight... kimt news 3's nick george á history is about to be made again tonight once the doors close at seven o'clock.

I thought it would be interesting to take a look back and see how our area voted during the last presidential caucus back in 2016.

Statewide, it was texas senator ted cruz on the republican side who walked away as the victor in the iowa caucuses.

Back then, cruz won in cerro gordo, winnebago, worth, and floyd counties.

Mitchell county predicted the general election by siding with donald trump that year.

With the democrats, voters were a little more split.

Winnebago, worth, and cerro gordo all went for bernie sanders, while floyd and mitchell counties decided hillary clinton was their best choice.

Overall, hillary clinton ended up edging out sanders with just pointá three percent in iowa.

A poll average from yesterday is showing bernie sanders in the lead right now, with joe biden just a few points behind.

This could be the year bernie sanders claims a victory in the democratic caucuses.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.



Nevada won't use the same app in its Democratic caucus that caused problems in Iowa

Nevada won't use the same app in its Democratic caucus that caused problems in Iowa· The same app that is at the center of Iowa's messy Monday night caucus will not be used in the...
Business Insider - Published

Iowans Caucus Away From Home For The First Time

Iowans Caucus Away From Home For The First TimeWatch VideoThousands of Iowans got the chance to caucus at so-called satellite caucus sites across...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS News



A Preview Of Minnesota’s Primary [Video]A Preview Of Minnesota’s Primary

Iowa's caucus meltdown has many in Minnesota looking forward to our first presidential primary on March 3, reports Bill Hudson (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published

South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here [Video]South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here

South Carolina elections officials say the Palmetto State primary has paper ballot backups, unlike the Iowa caucus.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:53Published

