City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

Police told me the driver who sent 4 workers to the hospital after hitting two decatur utilities vehicles...is on the run.

Police don't have a good description of the suspect but do know he was driving a chevrolet silverado.

According to police, the suspect was driving southbound on highway 31 when he hit the first decatur utilities vehicle, which was a directional sign trailer.

The directional trailer flipped on its side, pushing a pick up truck against the concrete barriers.

The driver then struck a second vehicle in the southbound lane and sent it partially over the concrete barrier.

Forcing it into a decatur utilities boom truck.

Two employees sitting in the boom truck were thrown off the lift and two others were hit by the pick up truck.

I spoke with decatur utilities today about the equipment it uses to alert distracted drivers and others on the roads.

Joe holmes, communications director for decatur utilities "flashing signs, we have barrels, we have cones, sometimes we have flaggers....all kind of different traffic control that's out there to alert people that these work zones are coming up" joe holmes, communications director for decatur utilities "we you're distracted whether that's talking on the phone, texting, changing the radio station, your drop something on the floor board to try to pick it up......any of those things can take your eyes off the road for split second" decatur utilities told me it cannot comment on the accident.

Investigators say all four workers should be ok.

