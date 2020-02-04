Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

Decatur police are looking for a man who hit two parked Decatur utility workers and sent them to the hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

City Workers Injured In Hit-And-Run

Police told me the driver who sent 4 workers to the hospital after hitting two decatur utilities vehicles...is on the run.

Police don't have a good description of the suspect but do know he was driving a chevrolet silverado.

According to police, the suspect was driving southbound on highway 31 when he hit the first decatur utilities vehicle, which was a directional sign trailer.

The directional trailer flipped on its side, pushing a pick up truck against the concrete barriers.

The driver then struck a second vehicle in the southbound lane and sent it partially over the concrete barrier.

Forcing it into a decatur utilities boom truck.

Two employees sitting in the boom truck were thrown off the lift and two others were hit by the pick up truck.

I spoke with decatur utilities today about the equipment it uses to alert distracted drivers and others on the roads.

Joe holmes, communications director for decatur utilities "flashing signs, we have barrels, we have cones, sometimes we have flaggers....all kind of different traffic control that's out there to alert people that these work zones are coming up" joe holmes, communications director for decatur utilities "we you're distracted whether that's talking on the phone, texting, changing the radio station, your drop something on the floor board to try to pick it up......any of those things can take your eyes off the road for split second" decatur utilities told me it cannot comment on the accident.

Investigators say all four workers should be ok.

Reporting live in decatur...sbwaa



Recent related news from verified sources

Mainland China deaths rise to 490, cases exceed 24,000

Mainland China deaths rise to 490, cases exceed 24,000BEIJING (AP) — Deaths from the new virus rose to 490 in mainland China Wednesday and the number of...
WorldNews - Published

Hong Kong medical staff strike for third day as locally transmitted virus cases rise

Medical workers in Hong Kong began a third day of strike action on Wednesday, piling pressure on the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LELSMN

Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. RT @MeuserLawOffice: Our very own Lindsey Rowland argued before the Minnesota Supreme Court in the case of Angela Hawley v. City of Blaine… 11 hours ago

LawShappell

Qmap.pub #3662 @StevenTrustrum @_Wuthering @CarpeDonktum @AOC Treated inhumanely? There went any bit of seriousness I had in this… https://t.co/TMMREJ0zP5 16 hours ago

MeuserLawOffice

Meuser Law Office Our very own Lindsey Rowland argued before the Minnesota Supreme Court in the case of Angela Hawley v. City of Blai… https://t.co/jh9ZoPnlwu 17 hours ago

wackygeniuus

wackygeniuus The contractor, Shanky, had forced five workers to clean the clogged sewer. Since the sewer was ... - https://t.co/pKePcigRdD via @TOIDelhi 2 days ago

DonDon0716

Just J 1.4 Billion Dollars for new trains and some how their injured workers are struggling on a daily basis. The #NYCTA… https://t.co/DBicGTrZd7 3 days ago

BordenPerlman

Borden Perlman Recently, the Superior Court of NJ, Appellate Division in Jersey City, NJ affirmed a lower court ruling that an inj… https://t.co/p4tZSBVy3V 6 days ago

imemcnews

IMEMC News Israeli soldiers injured, Thursday, many Palestinian workers, west of Qaffin town, north of the northern West Bank… https://t.co/a9vwhikFaB 6 days ago

kiermunn

kier munn RT @occupywsib: Just a #Reminder that 3 months from today(#April28th) is the 'National #DayofMourning' for #workers injured, made ill or ki… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health workers protest outside government offices in Hong Kong over deadly coronavirus [Video]Health workers protest outside government offices in Hong Kong over deadly coronavirus

Health workers gathered outside the Central Government Offices in Admiralty on Wednesday (February 5) to demand dialogue with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam. Thousands of public sector..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Many city government workers paid more than mayor [Video]Many city government workers paid more than mayor

More than 100 city government workers, including the chief of staff, make more money than the mayor.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.