Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.
Some 2020 Democrats face off in Iowa while others are stuck in D.C.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are among the only 2020 Democrats getting face time with Iowa voters as...
CBS News - Published

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Takes Narrow Lead in Iowa as Party Announces Partial Results of Caucus

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Takes Narrow Lead in Iowa as Party Announces Partial Results of CaucusThe Iowa Democratic party released partial results of the caucuses last night — right after a press...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •SBS



TomAuchterlonie

Tom Auchterlonie RT @nprpolitics: With 62% of precincts reporting, here's a look at the Iowa caucuses so far: Pete Buttigieg - 26.9% Bernie Sanders - 25.1%… 9 seconds ago

familynsela

2020 kag RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: With 62% of precincts in Iowa reporting, here are the results of the Iowa Caucus Pete Buttigieg—26.9% of sta… 10 seconds ago

SuperPancake

Super Pancake Man RT @Chris_SactoCA: You just cannot make this***up. Local news just straight puts Buttigieg's name twice. Hahahaha. https://t.co/TUQMFJ… 11 seconds ago

SoRiddickulous

Marvin Riddick Jr. RT @shaunking: Here are the results in Iowa with 60% of the results in. 29.4% - Bernie Sanders 24.87% - Pete Buttigieg 20.65% - Elizabeth… 11 seconds ago

awc1920

Will Cass RT @mattmfm: So Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren all appear to have beat out the presumptive front runner. How does tha… 23 seconds ago

DIpolitics

Daily Iowan Politics With 62 percent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg is leading the Democratic ticket with 26.9 percent of state… https://t.co/VuSLD69fRu 24 seconds ago

ybabblloo

Babblloo RT @zachdcarter: As of right now in the Iowa Caucus count, Bernie Sanders is ahead in the popular vote, and yet Pete Buttigieg leads in del… 32 seconds ago

noquarrel

·+＋SHADOW INC CEO＋+· RT @curaffairs: how to understand the iowa caucus: 1. bernie sanders gets the most votes 2. some very sensible math is done 3. pete buttigi… 53 seconds ago


South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here [Video]South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here

South Carolina elections officials say the Palmetto State primary has paper ballot backups, unlike the Iowa caucus.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:53Published

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published

