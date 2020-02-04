Global  

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Mark Dantonio stepping down as Michigan State head coach

Michigan State Football head coach Mark Dantonio has announced he is stepping down after more than a decade at MSU.
Mark Dantonio announces retirement as Michigan State head football coach

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he...
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retires after 13 seasons


