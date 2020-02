First Alert Action Day: Very cold tonight with some slick streets 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:27s - Published First Alert Action Day: Very cold tonight with some slick streets Road conditions will be slick in places tonight as temperatures tumble to around zero in the Denver area. Lingering flurries will end and skies will become mostly clear overnight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend First Alert Action Day: Very cold tonight with some slick streets Anne: YES,.Shannon: THANK YOU, BRIAN.Mike: COUPLE OF FLURRIES STILLOUT THERE.MAIN THING THAT WILL FALLTONIGHT -- TEMPERATURES.OVER NEXT FEW HOURS TEN DEGREESAT 7:00 P.M.SEVEN AT 9:00 P.M. AND FIVE BY11:00 P.M.WE WILL KEEP THE FIRST ALERTACTION DAY BECAUSE OF THE COLDCONDITIONS AND SLIPPERY STREETSEXPECTED.THERE IS LINGERING LIGHT SNOWSHOWERS AROUND.YOU MYTH GET A DUSTING TO KEEPTHE STREETS A LITTLE BIT SLICK.WATCH OUT.AS FAR AS WEATHER CONDITIONSTODAY, NOT VERY WARM, WE HIT THE17 AND SEVEN WAS THE LOWTEMPERATURE.77 THE RECORD HIGH AND MINUS 22THE RECORD LOW.THAT'S A HUGE CONTRAST.45 AND 17 THE NORMALS THIS TIMEOF YEAR.15 RIGHT NOW AND 11 AT THEAIRPORT.PRESSURE RISING AND WIND CHILLAT ZERO.WE HAVE POOR VISIBILITY OUTTHERE EXPECTED TONIGHT AND FORTOMORROW.HERE ARE THE TEMPERATURES AROUNDTHE NATION.LOOK AT THE CONTRAST FROM THETEENS TO COLORADO, 70s TO THESOUTH OF US AND 60s.SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE TONIGHTIN THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY.OUR NEXT STORM WILL ARRIVE HERELATE TOMORROW IN NORTHWESTCOLORADO AND THEN MOVE ACROSSTHE STATE DURING THE DAY ONTHURSDAY INTO FRIDAY.COLD WITH LINGERING FLURRIESEARLY ON TONIGHT AND THENCLEARING SKIES EXPECTED.BY MORNING, HIGH CLOUDS MOVE INALREADY IN WESTERN COLORADO.OTHERWISE, IT'S VERY, VERY COLD.FRONT RANGE NUMBERS REALLY COLDUP IN THE MOUNTAINS MINUS 13EXPECTED AT GRAND LAKE.TEN BELOW AT WINTER PARK BYMORNING.SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE AND BELOWZERO ON THE PLAINS.SLICK STREETS EXPECTED EARLYTOMORROW.IT'S CLEAR AND COLD.THROUGH THE MIDDAY HOURINCREASING CLOUDS OVERSOUTHWESTERN COLORADO.HIGH CLOUDS LATE IN THE DAY WITHSNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING OVER THENORTHWEST PART OF THE STATE ASTHE NEXT SYSTEM BEGINS TO MOVEIN.TEMPERATURES TOMORROW A LITTLEBETTER THAN TODAY.STILL STAY BELOW FREEZING IN THEMETRO AREA.MID 30s IN SOUTHEAST COLORADO.TEENS EXPECTED PRIMARILY IN THEMOUNTAINS.ANOTHER CHILLY DAY, BUT NOTQUITE AS COLD AS TODAY.MOST OF US INTO THE UPPER 20S TOLOW 30s.TONIGHT'S FORECAST -- FLURRIESEARLY AND THEN PARTLY CLOUDYWITH SLICK STREETS AND A COLDLOW OF TWO BELOW ZERO.FOR TOMORROW, HIGH TEMPERATUREAT 30.VERY COLD IN THE MORNING.HIGH CLOUDS COME IN LATER IN THEDAY.THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WITH THENEXT STORM SYSTEM, WE GET SNOWSHOWERS DEVELOPING ANDINCREASING IN THE MOUNTAINS BYTHURSDAY.QUIET ON THE PLAINS.WE GET SNOW SHOWERS AND HEAVYMOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED.WE MAY SEE 2-4 INCHES OF SNOWEARLY FRIDAY MORNING WHILE HEAVYSNOW CONTINUES IN THE MOUNTAINSAND PLENTY OF POWDER IN THE HIGHCOUNTRY.IT COULD MEAN 1-3 FEET OF SNOWUP THERE.30 TOMORROW AND 15 TOMORROWNIGHT.SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP THURSDAYAFTERNOON.42.MORNING SNOW, A COUPLE INCHESPOSSIBLE ON FRIDAY.THE WEEKEND, BACK INTO THE 40sAND THEN EARLY NEXT WEEK, WEWILL GET INTO SOME SNOW AGAINWITH A HIGH TEMPERATURE AROUND30 DEGREES.REMEMBER THE 70s OVER THEWEEKEND?Anne: YES, I AM ST





